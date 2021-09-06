Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $8.82 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $263.22 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $265.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.78. The firm has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

