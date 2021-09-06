Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 19.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 6.4% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 53.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,260,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $228.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.85 and a 1-year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

