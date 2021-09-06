Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $65.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

