ASOS (LON:ASC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3,489.00

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,489 ($45.58) and last traded at GBX 3,503 ($45.77), with a volume of 184906 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,495 ($45.66).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on ASOS from GBX 5,750 ($75.12) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) target price on ASOS in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 6,050 ($79.04) price objective on ASOS in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,990.77 ($78.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £3.51 billion and a PE ratio of 19.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,187.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,878.13.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton sold 29,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,100 ($66.63), for a total value of £1,507,458 ($1,969,503.53).

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

