Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $3.10 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

ASMB has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of ASMB stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12. Assembly Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $19.30.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 609,234 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 206,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 177,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of products for infectious diseases, such as chronic hepatitis B virus and illnesses associated with a dysbiotic microbiome. It focuses in two innovative platform programs: oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus, and the oral synthetic live biotherapeutics candidate.

