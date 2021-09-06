Atheios (ATH) 24 Hour Volume Tops $7.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 108% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. Atheios has a market cap of $44,820.68 and $7.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $51,844.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,948.78 or 0.07616647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.47 or 0.00442619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $759.30 or 0.01464590 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.82 or 0.00140452 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00613625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00606269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $196.05 or 0.00378146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005721 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 47,250,340 coins and its circulating supply is 43,237,760 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

