ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

ATIP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, began coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $40,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,541,000. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,622,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $13.05.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

