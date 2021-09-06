Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Achieves $5.36 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $965,642.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00067137 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.37 or 0.00160644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00220942 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.41 or 0.07654215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,930.58 or 1.00062049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $505.52 or 0.00974053 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

