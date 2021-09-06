Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) and Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

This table compares Augusta Gold and Centamin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -$11.96 million N/A N/A Centamin $828.74 million 1.89 $155.98 million $0.13 10.42

Centamin has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Augusta Gold and Centamin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centamin 1 2 4 0 2.43

Centamin has a consensus target price of $1.43, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Given Centamin’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Centamin is more favorable than Augusta Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and Centamin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A -143.62% -37.31% Centamin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Centamin beats Augusta Gold on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Augusta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augusta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.