Austin Engineering Limited (ANG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on September 29th

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2021

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.002.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, tyre handlers, and other ancillary equipment.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.