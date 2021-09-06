Austin Engineering Limited (ANG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.00 on September 29th

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is an increase from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.002.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Austin Engineering
