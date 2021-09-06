Automata Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $234.01 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 6th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $234.01 million and $88.44 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $1.36 or 0.00002636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00066872 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.24 or 0.00151792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $106.69 or 0.00206995 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.46 or 0.07559626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,590.58 or 1.00092262 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.88 or 0.00964007 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

