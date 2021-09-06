Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 3.2% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 123,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.38. 1,115,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,819. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.06. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

