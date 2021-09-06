Aviva PLC Acquires 10,553 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,448 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 46,986 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $199,789.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 5,896 shares of company stock valued at $414,605 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.55. 1,568,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,272. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.