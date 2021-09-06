Aviva PLC Buys 11,136 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Autohome worth $14,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,037,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Autohome by 2,327.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 47,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Autohome by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 45,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATHM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 829,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,987. Autohome Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.49. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.