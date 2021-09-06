Aviva PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Centene by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Centene by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 628,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,152,000 after purchasing an additional 173,170 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 28,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,905,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. raised their price target on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

