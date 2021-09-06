Aviva PLC Has $11.93 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 346,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,556 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 799,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,451,000 after buying an additional 557,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 78,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 55,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.82. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

