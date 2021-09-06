Aviva PLC Has $14.13 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,544 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $14,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $6,374,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CUBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 29,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,427. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a one year low of $30.96 and a one year high of $54.94.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.