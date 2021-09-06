Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 631,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,531 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth about $1,779,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 224,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 262,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,248,006. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

