Aviva PLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Paychex by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,081,000 after purchasing an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 23.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Paychex by 0.8% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYX traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,639. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.22.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $15,499,598.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

