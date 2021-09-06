AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXAHY. Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AXA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXA in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

OTCMKTS:AXAHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 45,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,943. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.92 and a 200 day moving average of $27.10. AXA has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $28.91.

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

