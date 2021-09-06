Axe Price Tops $0.0596 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last seven days, Axe has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $313,469.90 and $71,556.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be bought for about $0.0596 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

