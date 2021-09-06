Babcock International Group’s (BCKIF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCKIF. Morgan Stanley raised Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised shares of Babcock International Group from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $4.24 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.24.

Shares of BCKIF stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.98.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

