Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS opened at $104.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

