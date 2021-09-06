Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 245 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,496,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,489,000 after purchasing an additional 140,311 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 302.0% during the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 51,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.28.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $170.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $152.80 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

