Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,671,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 34,540 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,893 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $62.43 on Monday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

