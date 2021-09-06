Ball (NYSE:BLL) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benetting from the significant demand for beverage cans. Shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats owing to increasing awareness about environmental problems and lifestyle changes as well as higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic will continue to support demand. Thus, the company has been investing significantly to expand production capacity. On the flipside, higher start-up costs related to the increased capacity coming on-line are likely to impact the company's near-term results. High debt levels, increased labor costs and supply constraints also remain concerns. Nevertheless, its constant focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. Robust backlog levels and business wins will continue to drive Ball Corp's Aerospace segment's performance.”

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.06.

Shares of BLL opened at $97.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ball by 66.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

