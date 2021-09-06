bAlpha Price Reaches $114.45 on Top Exchanges (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 6th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 143.6% against the U.S. dollar. bAlpha has a market cap of $2.06 million and $376,466.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.45 or 0.00222689 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

