Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 245 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,279,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,388,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J stock opened at $137.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.15 and a 12 month high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, lifted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.