Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys New Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth about $578,486,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,507,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $175,374,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $171,983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter worth $131,557,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $93.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.27. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.50 and a 52 week high of $146.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AFRM shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Affirm from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.14.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

