Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $817,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Aflac by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after acquiring an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 30.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,753,000 after buying an additional 463,593 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,667,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,131,000 after buying an additional 100,987 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $55.71 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

