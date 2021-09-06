Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,507,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $289.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

