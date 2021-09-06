Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UGI during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

