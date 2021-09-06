Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:SAN opened at $3.65 on Friday. Banco Santander has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.75.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

