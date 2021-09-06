BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,379,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,573,000 after acquiring an additional 398,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 38.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after acquiring an additional 487,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

NYSE:BKU opened at $41.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.44. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

