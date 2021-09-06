Barbara Oil Co. Grows Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Barbara Oil Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Barbara Oil Co.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 945.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $993,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,424,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942,029 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 924.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,525,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,606,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,490 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,552,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,240 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $87.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 149.68, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

