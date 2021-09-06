Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HKMPF opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.41. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.74.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

