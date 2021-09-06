Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

BBDC opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

