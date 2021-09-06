Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €78.00 by Morgan Stanley

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €78.00 ($91.76) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.35% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Basf in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Basf in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €80.80 ($95.06).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS traded down €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €64.81 ($76.25). The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is €68.40. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.