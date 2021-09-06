Bbva USA Buys New Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.51. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

In other UGI news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

