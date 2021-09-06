Bbva USA Buys Shares of 2,684 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth about $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 32.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.27.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. Analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

