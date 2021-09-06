Bbva USA Buys Shares of 6,512 Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. Analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,320,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $61,054 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

