Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

VBR opened at $174.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $106.13 and a 52-week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

