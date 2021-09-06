Bbva USA Purchases New Shares in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,372,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360,417 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 419.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,515,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,048 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 945.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,145,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INFN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In other news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $229,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock worth $267,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

