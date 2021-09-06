Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 1,061 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, Director Robert M. Eversole sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total transaction of $1,181,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,712.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,475 shares of company stock worth $2,809,455 over the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMS opened at $116.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 1.40. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.63 and a 12-month high of $124.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $669.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

