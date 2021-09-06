Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF makes up about 1.9% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of JHMH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.97. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $38.07 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

