Bellevue Asset Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 299,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,040. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $20.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.