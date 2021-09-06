Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $77.79. 59,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,271. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93.

