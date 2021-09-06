Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the first quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,182,000 after buying an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $90.00. 8,457,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,707,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $54.87 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $2,874,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,648.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

