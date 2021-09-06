Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 99 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PRN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.30. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.84. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $110.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.