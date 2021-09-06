Berenberg Bank Lowers AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.65 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AIB Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.65.

AIBRF stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. AIB Group has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68.

AIB Group Plc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate, Institutional, and Business Banking (CIB), Wholesale, AIB UK, and Group. The Retail Banking segment focuses on meeting the current, emerging and future needs of personal and SME customers.

